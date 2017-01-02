Michigan State’s Women’s Basketball Coach Faints During Game

January 2, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Michigan State Basketball, Suzy Merchant

EAST LANSING (AP) — Suzy Merchant fainted while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women’s basketball game Sunday.

The 47-year-old Merchant was evaluated by the school’s medical staff on the court during the fourth quarter before walking to the locker room. She was later taken to a hospital for tests and was expected to be kept overnight as a precaution.

Michigan State beat the Illini 74-47 in its Big Ten opener, improving to 11-3 overall.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State and has a 215-99 record.

 

