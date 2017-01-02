Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash; Passenger In Fleeing Minivan Ejected From Vehicle

DETROIT (WWJ) — A police chase on the west side of Detroit early Monday morning left one man dead and two injured.

Police were investigating a silver Dodge Caravan with no license plate that struck a pole by the Marathon gas station at Joy Road and Livernois just before 1 a.m. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

He eventually crashed into a 2015 Ford Focus with two people inside and also hit several other parked cars near Coleman and Tireman as the chase headed into Dearborn.

A police spokesperson says the passenger in the fleeing minivan was ejected and died on the scene and the driver was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford Focus — a 21-year-old man — was also injured and is at a local hospital. His passenger — a 20-year-old female — has no injuries.

