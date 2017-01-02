Reggie Bush Sets Embarrassing NFL Rushing Record

By Dan Jenkins
Reggie Bush’s NFL career never really stacked up to the success he found while playing college football for USC.
That being said, the 31-year-old didn’t have a bad NFL career, but he never lived up to the Heisman Trophy-winning potential after he became a professional.
Bush spent his 11th NFL season with the Buffalo Bills this past year, barely seeing the field. Bush’s season was so bad, he did something that no non-quarterback player has done since the NFL-AFL merger.
Bush rushed for -3 yards on 12 carries this season, making him the first non-quarterback to rush for negative yardage on 10 or more carries in a season in modern NFL history.
The last player to accomplish that feat was Chicago Bears fullback John Adams in 1961, according to The Buffalo News and Pro Football Reference.
Until accounting for seven yards on one carry against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate came close to joining Bush. Before Sunday, he had -3 yards on nine carries.