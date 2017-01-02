Shane Morris To Transfer, John O’Korn Will Stay At Michigan

By Dan Jenkins

Shane Morris and John O’Korn saw very little playing time under-center for the Michigan football team this season, which is probably why rumors about the two transferring to other schools began right after the Wolverines’ season ended this past weekend.

Well, the rumors were partially true.

Morris announced on Twitter on Monday that he will transfer to another school and hopes to play in the fall as a graduate transfer.

“After many prayers and talks with family and loved ones I have decided to graduate transfer and play my 5th year of college football at another university,” Morris said in the statement.

Morris made national headlines in 2014 when he seemingly played through a concussion against Minnesota. A senior from Hazel Park, Morris threw only five passes this past season after throwing 87 in the previous two seasons combined.

A few hours later on Monday, O’Korn made a similar announcement — but put rumors to rest that he was thinking about leaving the university.

The thought of going to another university for my 5th yr never crossed my mind.. Believe this w all my heart. This is where I'm meant to be. pic.twitter.com/I4tR7k8xYy — JOK (@JohnOKorn) January 2, 2017

O’Korn started one game — against Indiana — for an injured Wilton Speight this season. He was only 7-for-10 for 59 yards in that game.

Morris and O’Korn were a part of an open quarterback competition this past spring, which Speight ultimately won.