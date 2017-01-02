Terry Foster Returns To ‘Valenti And Foster’ Show On Tuesday

SOUTHFIELD (97.1 The Ticket) — 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Jimmy Powers announced Monday that Terry Foster, co-host of “Valenti and Foster,” is returning to the number one rated show on Tuesday, January 3.
Powers said, “We are excited that Terry is returning to the ‘Valenti and Foster’ show, his humor and insight have been missed not only by his co-workers, but by the listeners. I sincerely appreciate and would like to thank Jeff Riger for sitting in for Terry while he was out; the show didn’t miss a beat.”
“I have been on the sidelines for too long. I missed a lot of good stories and a lot of good times. I’m glad to be back on the train again. I want to thank all of the listeners and my co-workers for their encouraging words, they got me through a tough time,” said Foster.
The “Valenti and Foster” show airs weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and can also be heard online at http://www.cbsdetroit.com and the Radio.com app.