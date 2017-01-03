1 Killed In Multi-Car Crash On M-59 In Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Authorities have shut down a busy section of M-59 in Pontiac to investigate a deadly crash.
The accident happened Tuesday morning on eastbound M-59 between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke Road.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says three cars are involved in the accident, and at least one of the vehicles caught fire.
Officials say at least one person was fatally wounded in the crash.
The freeway is expected to be closed for quite some time as police investigate the scene.
