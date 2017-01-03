16-Year-Old Girl Escapes As Auburn Hills Home Destroyed By Fire

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – A 16-year-old girl escaped unhurt, authorities say, as a fast-moving fire ripped through her family’s Auburn Hills home Tuesday morning.
Officials say the teenage resident was alone and asleep when she was awakened by smoke and quickly fled the home, on Wakefield in the Sheffield Estates Mobile Home Community, just before 9 a.m.
A crew with the Auburn Hills Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the residence, officials say, and the fire quickly burned through the roof as firefighters prepared to make an attack.
Fire personnel from Rochester Hills, Rochester and Troy assisted on the scene. No firefighters were hurt.
While the teen wasn’t injured, officials said the mobile home and all the personal belongings inside are a total loss. A neighboring residence to the north also suffered heat damage to the vinyl siding.
The home did have working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.
The Auburn Hills Firefighters Helping Hands Association will be providing assistance to the displaced family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.