2 Police Officers, Motorist Injured In Crash

ALLEN PARK (WWJ) – Two Dearborn Heights police officers and a motorist were taken to the hospital Monday night after a crash in Allen Park involving a squad car.
The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Pelham Street and Van Born Road, near I-94 and the Southfield Freeway. Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released.
One of the police officers involved reportedly had to be cut out of his cruiser.
Lt. Mike Hillock, with the Allen Park Police Department, said everyone involved was taken to the hospital for treatment, although he couldn’t comment on the extent of any injuries.
Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.
The intersection was closed for roughly three hours, but has since reopened.