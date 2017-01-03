Best Consignment Shops In Detroit To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Chase Hunt

Consignment shops are the best way to recycle items you’re no longer using while also perhaps finding new pieces that fit your unique style. Detroit offers an array of shops for clothing and accessories that even specialize in specific styles and brands for men and women alike. This list will provide locations to check out first.

The Secret Spot

2680 Gratiot Ave.

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 974-7079

www.thesecretspot.comcast.biz

Maintaining an inventory of professional, leisure and designer clothing for men, women and children, The Secret Spot is located in the Southeast Gratiot Ave. Business District. The location which started up in 2008 markets upscale new or gently used clothing as well as giving vendors opportunities. Along with clothing and accessories, The Secret Spot has larger ticket items such as appliances and art. Call for consigning information.

Gentlemen’s Consignment

623 S. Washington

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 591-4554

www.gentlemensconsignment.com 623 S. WashingtonRoyal Oak, MI 48067(248) 591-4554

Geared towards men, Gentlemen’s Consignment is for high-end sells and buys of top name designers. The shop is home to D&G, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more and is the place for belts, ties, watches, slacks, suits, dress and casual shirts, and wallets. Gentlemen’s Consignment will take new or gently worn items of designer level purchased in the last several years and is valid for 60 days. It is also the responsibility of the consignor to keep track of the dates otherwise items will become property of the shop.

Closet NV

745 East Maple Road

Birmingham, MI 48009

(248) 731-7181

www.closetnv.com 745 East Maple RoadBirmingham, MI 48009(248) 731-7181

Closet NV has two locations in the Detroit region, in Birmingham and in West Bloomfield. Consignments are accepted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the location gives 45 percent of the sales during a 60-day contract. Items not sold will be returned or donated on the consignor’s behalf. All items must be in pristine condition and pressed on hangers. The boutique-like shop sells designer inspired fashion with unique pieces for any individual style.

Related: Best Places To Buy Women’s Athletic Wear In Detroit

Bellocchio Upscale Resale

25519 Woodward Ave.

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 541-8025

www.bellocchioresale.com 25519 Woodward Ave.Royal Oak, MI 48067(248) 541-8025

Bellocchio Upscale Resale requires an appointment for consignment and items are placed on the floor shortly after the meeting. Bellocchio takes women’s designer clothing that is of high-end name brands on a 90-day contract. Once the period has passed, the consignor can pick up the merchandise for a small one-time fee or the company will donate it to the Dress for Success charity with a tax receipt form for donations. Prices for sale are reduced to 60 to 70 percent off retail prices so not only can consignors look to sell, items can be found for a bargain to spice up the wardrobe.

Second Time Around

445 W. Ann Arbor Trail

Plymouth, MI 48170

(734) 737-9133

www.secondtimearoundplymouthmich.com 445 W. Ann Arbor TrailPlymouth, MI 48170(734) 737-9133

Second Time Around is easily found by looking for the white house with a pink door while the sign sports a little black dress. The consignment shop is for women’s items only and sells the pieces in six dedicated rooms in the historic house. One of the rooms is even set aside for a clearance selection. All items must be clean, wrinkle free and no odor. Items will be accepted or rejected on the spot and any addition rejections during the first 48 hours will be notified. Those items must be picked up or they will be donated and not placed in inventory. See the shop’s website for specific instructions on consigning clothing, accessories and other items.

Related: Best Places For Discount Designer Jeans In The Detroit Area