CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Ford Scraps Plan For Mexico Plant, Will Invest $700 Million In Detroit Area Facility

January 3, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Ford

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hundreds of U.S. jobs have been saved as Ford Motor Co. says it plans to invest $700 million to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

Ford President and CEO Mark Fields on Tuesday announced that the automaker will cancel plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi Mexico and will instead build new electrified vehicles — including hybrid versions of the F-150 pickup and Mustang — at its Flat Rock facility, south of Detroit.

Expansion of the plant will create 700 new jobs, according to the company.

Ford will also build an electric SUV with a range of 300 miles and is moving forward with a wireless charging pilot program in the U.S. and Europe.

“This innovative technology will allow you to charge your car simply by driving over a charging pad,” Ford said. “So, there’s no cables, there’s no wires and you never have to forget to charge your vehicle.”

Fields said the F-150 will also come with an unusual amenity: “By electrifying it, it can double as a mobile generator capable enough to power a work site,” he said.

Fields said Tuesday that he’s encouraged by the pro-growth policies of president-elect Donald Trump.

How much does this move by Ford have to do with Trump?

“Fields said the decision was made just a short time ago, so canceling the Mexico plant, that decision, we don’t know if it came before or after the election,” said WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert. “He says it was made based on business decision, declining sales of small cars.”

Ford will continue to produce small cars in Mexico, Gilbert reported, just at an existing plant.

“Where Mr. Trump comes in, Fields says that he does think that the business conditions are going to improve under Donald Trump,” Gilbert reported “He didn’t say specifics about that, but obviously that would mean in terms of regulations, in terms of taxes, and maybe even in terms of fuel economy standards.”

This comes just hours after Trump called out another U.S. automaker. Trump, in a tweet sent early Tuesday, threatened to slap a tax on General Motors for importing compact cars to the U.S. from Mexico. Trump complained that GM is sending Mexican-made Cruzes to the U.S. tax-free, urging GM to make in the U.S. “or pay big border tax!”

In a series of tweets in November the president-elect spoke positively about Ford, giving himself credit for Ford’s decision to keep building its Lincoln MKC SUV in Kentucky.

In a news release, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder applauded Ford’s Flat Rock plan.

“We are seeing the drive toward the next chapter of the state’s legendary automotive history shift into a higher gear with Ford’s announcement,” Snyder said. “In the next decade, Michigan will lead the world in reimagining transportation with the acceleration of next generation advanced technologies. We are excited that Ford has chosen Michigan as its innovative home for their fully electric and autonomous hybrid vehicles. Thank you, Ford, for your continued confidence in our state and our people.”

Ford said the moves are part of a $4.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles by 2020, offering customers greater fuel efficiency, capability and power across Ford’s global vehicle lineup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia