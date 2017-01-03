Girl Scouts Selling Limited Quantity Of New S’mores Cookies; Pre-Order Now To Make Sure You Get A Box

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s almost time for Girl Scout cookies, but if you want to try their newest flavor — S’mores — you better act quick.

The organization says the new premium cookie will only be available in limited quantities, so there’s no guarantee that S’mores will be available for purchase when Girl Scouts start selling cookies at booths. The best way to guarantee a taste of S’mores is to pre-order your cookies ahead of time.

“With all of our cookie varieties, girls place an initial order based on their sales goals, and if they start to run low they can reorder more inventories,” said Amanda Thomas, with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, said in a statement. “S’mores is a little different because there is no opportunity to reorder or restock that particular variety after the initial order. As a result, there is a chance S’mores will be in limited supply when booths start. Pre-ordering is really the best way to guarantee that customers will have all the Girl Scout S’mores they want.”

The S’mores cookie features a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling. It is made with specialty ingredients and contains no artificial flavors or colors, high fructose corn syrup, or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

This newly introduced cookie is the first of its kind for Girl Scouts and will be priced higher than other Girl Scout Cookies, reflecting the cost of production. Girl Scout S’mores will sell for $5.50 per box. The traditional varieties (Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles) are $4.00 per box. The gluten-free Toffee-Tastics is $5.50 per box.

The best way for customers to guarantee getting the Girl Scout S’mores is to pre-order them from a local Girl Scout through January 25. Cookies arrive on February 17, and will also be sold at cookie booths until April 9.

The Girl Scout Cookie Finder app is also a great way to connect with local troops who can take cookie orders. To learn more about the new S’mores cookie and the Cookie Finder app, visit gssem.org/cookies.