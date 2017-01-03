CBS62[1]
I-75 Completely Shut Down In Monroe County Due To Overturned Propane Tanker

January 3, 2017 11:40 AM

ERIE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say both directions of I-75 in Monroe County will remain closed for quite some time after a semi-tractor that was hauling liquid propane lost control and crashed.

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75 at Summit Street in Erie Township, the last exit before Michigan’s border with Ohio.

Immediately after the crash, southbound I-75 was closed due to safety concerns. A initial survey of the scene found no liquid propane leak. However, the contents need to be off loaded prior to up righting the semi.

Due to safe concerns, northbound I-75 has also been closed.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

