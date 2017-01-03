I-75 Completely Shut Down In Monroe County Due To Overturned Propane Tanker

ERIE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say both directions of I-75 in Monroe County will remain closed for quite some time after a semi-tractor that was hauling liquid propane lost control and crashed.
The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75 at Summit Street in Erie Township, the last exit before Michigan’s border with Ohio.
Immediately after the crash, southbound I-75 was closed due to safety concerns. A initial survey of the scene found no liquid propane leak. However, the contents need to be off loaded prior to up righting the semi.
Due to safe concerns, northbound I-75 has also been closed.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.
