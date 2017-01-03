CBS62[1]
Is Jabrill Peppers Turning Pro?

January 3, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Tuesday afternoon, Darren Heitner, a writer for Forbes.com, tweeted that Jabrill Peppers will turn pro and has chosen Jimmy Sexton to be his agent.

In the story on Forbes.com Heirner said:

Jabrill Peppers can finally give his mother a break. Michigan’s star defensive player has selected Nashville, Tennessee agents Jimmy Sexton and Patrick Collins of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), per sources.

It concludes Peppers’ agent selection process, which included his mother’s delivery of a forty-one question document to all NFL agents itching for the chance to represent her son. Peppers joins a CAA football roster of Richard Sherman, Luke Kuechly, JJ Watt, Ndamukong Suh and many other NFL standouts.

Pepper quickly denied the rumor via his Twitter account, “Funny how I haven’t made any decisions on my future. This is a complete false report.”

Peppers sat out the Orange Bowl this past Friday due to a hamstring injury saying he had not made up his mind yet about his future. “I have insurance,” Peppers said. “I don’t know if anybody knows about that process. … But no, my future didn’t play any role in this. I still don’t even know what I’m going to do yet.”
But as some noted right away, it’s a sort of non-denial denial. So, what exactly does it mean?

WWJ and 97.1 The Ticket’s Ryan Wooley says he didn’t exactly squash the rumors with that Tweet.

