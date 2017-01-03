Lions Sign OL Garrett Reynolds And Promote CB Adairius Barnes To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed OL Garrett Reynolds and promoted CB Adairius Barnes to the active roster from the practice squad.
In addition, Detroit placed T Corey Robinson (foot) and CB Asa Jackson (ankle) on Reserve/Injured and signed OL Jason Weaver to the practice squad.
Reynolds (6-7, 305) returns to Detroit after appearing in 10 games (four starts) for the Lions in 2014, as well as the team’s playoff game at Dallas (1/4/15). He spent the 2015 season with the St. Louis Rams, where he played in all 16 games (11 starts). A former fifth-round selection (156th overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2009 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, Reynolds spent his first four seasons (2009-13) with the Falcons and has played in 68 career games (38 starts).
Barnes (5-11, 188) has appeared in seven games for the Lions this season, including one start in Week 14 vs. Chicago (12/11). After originally joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 out of Louisiana Tech, he totaled four tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit this season before being signed to the practice squad on December 17.
Weaver (6-5, 309) joins the Lions after a stint with the Chicago Bears practice squad earlier this season. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2013), Miami Dolphins (2013-14), New Orleans Saints (2014) and Chicago Bears (2014-16). He has not appeared in an NFL game.