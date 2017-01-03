Most Awkward And Embarrassing Moment On TV In 2017 Comes From The Game Show ‘Pointless’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The BBC might have some of the best dramas on TV. If you haven’t seen “The Fall” or “Doctor Who” then you have been missing out big time.
Apparently they also have original game shows and after seeing this clip I don’t know if it’s a great show or just made for amazingly awkward moments. “Pointless” is the TV show that will be talked about the most this week, but it’s not because of the drama on the trivia game show … It’s more about the reaction of one team’s member.
A team of two young women were asked to “name a country that ends in two consonants.” One of the girls was debating the answer and decided to say “Paris.”
The look on her teammate’s face was shock, disappointment and also disbelief.
If this is a sign of things to come for funny and awkward moments on TV in 2017, we are on the way to a great year.