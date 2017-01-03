Most Awkward And Embarrassing Moment On TV In 2017 Comes From The Game Show ‘Pointless’ [VIDEO]

January 3, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: BBC, Pointless

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The BBC might have some of the best dramas on TV. If you haven’t seen “The Fall” or “Doctor Who” then you have been missing out big time.

Apparently they also have original game shows and after seeing this clip I don’t know if it’s a great show or just made for amazingly awkward moments. “Pointless” is the TV show that will be talked about the most this week, but it’s not because of the drama on the trivia game show … It’s more about the reaction of one team’s member.

A team of two young women were asked to “name a country that ends in two consonants.” One of the girls was debating the answer and decided to say “Paris.”

The look on her teammate’s face was shock, disappointment and also disbelief.

If this is a sign of things to come for funny and awkward moments on TV in 2017, we are on the way to a great year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia