Mysterious Disappearance: Tips Sought In Case Of Michigan Man Missing Nearly A Year

January 3, 2017 12:47 PM

HOLLY (WWJ) – A $2,500 reward is now being offered for tips in the search for a Holly, Michigan man who disappeared nearly one year ago.

Timothy Ward was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016 in the city of Holly.

Timothy Ward.

According to Crime Stoppers, Ward was living in a semi-independent apartment at Rose Hill Center. He went for a walk at around 5 p.m. that day and never returned — leaving both his phone and car at the facility.

The 39-year-old suffers from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication, according to authorities. Police said they believed Ward may have been attempting to go to Canton Township, where he used to live with his family before being moved into the center.

Ward is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall with with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance Ward was believed to weigh around 240 lbs., but he may have lost weight since then due to an unstable diet.

Anyone who may have seen this missing man or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

All tips and rewards thorough Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

