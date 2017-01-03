CBS62[1]
Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

January 3, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: recalls

DETROIT (WWJ) – Another cheesy product is being recalled because of possibly contaminated seasoning.

Mikesell’s Potato Chip Company announced it is recalling 2.25 oz. bags of its “Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips” over concerns that the seasoning may be contaminated with salmonella.

The potential for contamination was noted after FDA environmental testing was done at seasoning supplier Valley Milk Products, LLC and the presence of salmonella. a potentially dangerous bacteria, was noted on equipment.

The affected products are 2.25 ounce bags marked with the UPC #071104005543 with sell by dates of FEB0216 and FEB1617 (stamped on the upper right corner). They were distributed in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people can recover without treatment, but in some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Although no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, consumers are urged not to eat these chips but to return the items for a refund.

This recall of chips follows a recall of macaroni and cheese cups last week which also include cheese powder made by Valley Milk Products.

For more information, visit this link or call the company at 1-937-228-9400 during regular business hours.

