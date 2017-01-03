New York Product Tester Mistakenly Delivers Pounds Of Weed

VALATIE, N.Y. (AP) — A product tester from upstate New York was surprised to find last month that a delivery she thought contained more items to review turned out to be seven pounds of marijuana.
Pamela Marks estimates that she’s opened roughly 3,500 boxes from various companies interested in her services, but none were like the curious package delivered to her Valatie home last Thursday.
Expecting toys in the box, the mother of six cut open one of two vacuum sealed bundles and was immediately struck with what she described as “skunk smell.”
Marks says the only other time she saw marijuana was when she was a little girl.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department seized the drugs and is now investigating. Attempts to reach the California-based company that sent the delivery have been unsuccessful.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)