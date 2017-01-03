Police Investigate Drowning Of Infant In Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Dearborn Heights police are investigating the death of a baby found not breathing and unresponsive in a bathtub.
According to Investigative Services Captain Michael Petri, police and EMS responded to a 911 call on Tuesday at a home in the 4200 block of Hipp Street.
The 1-year-old was was taken by Oakwood Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn where attempts to resuscitate the infant were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead a short time later.
Although an investigation is ongoing, police said primary information leads detectives to believe the baby accidentally drowned.
It’s unclear who was supposed to be watching the baby at the time. No charges have been filed at this time and no names have been released.
Police said additional information regarding the incident will be released as details become available.