Search Resumes For Plane Carrying 6 That Vanished Over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WWJ/AP) – Officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie in Cleveland has resumed.

Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.

Cleveland heads the recovery effort with help from other agencies. The city said Monday that many of the 120 pieces of debris found so far are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished. Only a bag found near a private harbor east of Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane.

Update Missing Cessna C525 reportedly has 6 people on board. @flightradar24 shows 24R departure, right turn & lost track over Lake Erie #CLE pic.twitter.com/R3Op0fwGyr — Tom Podolec CTV News (@TomPodolec) December 30, 2016

A business executive was piloting the plane carrying his wife, two teenage sons and two neighbors, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

