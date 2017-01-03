Tips Sought To Find ‘Endangered Missing’ Wayne County Teen

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – Police in western Wayne County are searching for a teenager who has been missing for two days.
Van Buren Township investigators say 15-year old Trina Smith crawled out of her bedroom window at around 5 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say Smith — who is considered an “endangered missing person” — is a diagnosed schizophrenic and is bi-polar. She hasn’t taken her medications and can become delusional, hearing voices in her head.
Michigan State Police say Smith left behind several notes; one stating that she would kill herself. Others stated that she was going to stay stay with someone in Detroit, according to police.
Smith is described as a black female, around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing a gray jacket with red roses.
Anyone who may have seen this missing teen or who has any information that could help is asked to call Van Buren Township police at 734-699-8930.