Authorities Identify Woman Found Dead In Abandoned Parking Garage

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Authorities have publicly identified a woman whose body was found by urban explorers in Highland Park.

The remains of 44-year-old Treashell Spears were discovered Monday in an abandoned parking garage in Highland Park; and, while the Wayne County Medical Examiner confirmed her identity on Wednesday, the mystery surrounding her death remains.

Police said Spears’s body, clad in clothes that suggested she was going to or had been at a party (furry lace-up boots, a gold belt, a pink shirt and pink pants) clearly had been dumped inside the dilapidated structure at least couple of days before it was found.

Investigators said it appeared the woman was beaten, but the Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause and manner of death.

Meantime, a person of interest remains in police custody. City spokeswoman Marli Blackman said tips led authorities to the man Monday evening.

If the murder did take place in Highland Park, it would be the first of the year for the tiny Detroit enclave.

The city is expected to update the media about possible charges later this week.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 313-852-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Note: Police earlier described the victim in this case as being in her 20s. That information turned out to be incorrect.