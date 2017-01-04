Canned Cat Food Recall: Products Are Missing Essential Vitamin B

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re a cat parent or know someone who is — you’ll want to take note of this recall.
The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).
The issue was discovered during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported.
Thiamine is essential for cats. Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a deficiency. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.
The affected products were distributed to retail customers from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2017.
Recalled products include:
• 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna, 13 oz.
UPC: 7910052238 Lot Number: 6354803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 5.5 oz
UPC: 7910000402 Lot Number: 6356803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 4 pk, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000367 Lot Number: 6355803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 5.5 oz
UPC: 7910000327 Lot Number: 6358803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 4 pk, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000286 Lot Number: 6358803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 13 oz.
UPC: 7910052239 Lot Number: 6355803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 13 oz.
UPC: 7910052239 Lot Number: 6364803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood, 4 pk, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000364 (793641) Lot Number: 6356803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000324 Lot Number: 6356803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000410 Lot Number: 6356803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken, 4 pk, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000312 (793121) Lot Number: 6355803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000420 Lot Number: 6358803
• 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910053377 Lot Number: 6307803
• 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna, 4 pk, 5.5 oz.
UPC: 7910000366 Lot Number: 6357803
• EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner, 13 oz.
UPC: 7910053114 Lot Code: 6356803
• Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner, 13 oz.
UPC: 8113112120 Lot Code: 6355803
• Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner, 13 oz.
UPC: 8113112157 Lot Code: 6358803
• Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap, 12 pk 13 oz.
UPC: 8113109609 Lot Code: 6355803
• Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap, 13 oz.
UPC: 8113112119 Lot Code: 6356803
• Special Kitty Super Supper, 13 oz.
UPC: 8113179041 Lot Code: 6355803
Consumers who have cans of the recalled cat food should stop feeding it to their cats and call 1-800-828-9980 for a refund. You can also send an email to consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.