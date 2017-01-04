Carjacking Victims Forced To Strip Clothes Off In Separate Incidents

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police are investigating two carjackings in which both victims were forced to strip their clothes off before the suspect sped away in their luxury vehicles.
The most recent incident happened early Wednesday morning near 8 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield.
The victim was driving a Porsche Cayenne SUV when a dark-colored vehicle reportedly pulled behind him and started flashing their headlights. The victim, thinking police were behind him, pulled over and stopped. The carjacker then forced the man out of his vehicle and made him take his clothes off before fleeing the scene in his SUV.
A similar incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Detroit, near Gratiot Avenue and East McNichols.
The victim was reportedly approaching a yield sign in his Mercedes, when a van stopped in front of his vehicle. A passenger in the van jumped out and held the victim at gunpoint, forcing him to take off his clothes before fleeing the scene in his car, according to reports. The vehicle was later recovered just a few blocks away, crashed into a utility pole.
At this point, police aren’t sure if the two incidents are related. An investigation is ongoing.