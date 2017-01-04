Eastern Michigan’s Tim Bond Had A SportsCenter Top Play [VIDEO]

January 4, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Eastern Michigan, Tim Bond

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — James Thompson IV and Baylee Steele had 18 points and 10 rebounds apiece, Jordan Nobles had 13 points, nine boards and five assists and Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan 85-63 on Tuesday night.

Other than minutes, Steele had never reached double digits in any category coming in. It was coach Rob Murphy’s 100th career win.

Eastern Michigan (9-5, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) never trailed in the second half, Jordan Nobles hit a 3-pointer to make it 51-38 with 14:40 left and the Eagles led by double figures the rest of the way.

"The name is Bond. Tim Bond." #SCtop10

A video posted by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on

EMU used a 13-2 run and led 74-52 with 5:50 to play. Bond had a high-flying dunk — from a step inside the free throw line — over a defender’s outstretched arms before a steal by Willie Mangum. He fed Bond, who threw alley-oop pass to Thompson for an acrobatic layup, and another Mangum steal led to a layup by Nobles to cap the spurt.

Marcus Keene had 22 points for Central Michigan (10-4, 0-1), which committed a season-high 17 turnovers that led to 24-EMU points.

