Ebron Explains Ditching Locker Room After Packers Loss: “I’m A Sore Loser”

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

There was one notable absence in the Lions’ locker room following the team’s bright-lights loss to the Packers on Sunday night: Eric Ebron.

He resurfaced in Allen Park on Wednesday and explained why he had avoided any post-game contact with the media.

“I’m a sore loser, man. You can call it what you want, but I’m a sore loser and I hate losing, especially at that magnitude, that big of a game, what was on the line. I’m just a sore loser so I just kept my comments to myself and I’m talking to you guys now,” Ebron said.

What was on the line, of course, was the NFC North. But the Lions were outscored 21-10 in the second half to drop their third straight game and cede the division title to the Packers.

For Ebron, a combustible 23-year-old, it was too much to handle. By Wednesday, though, he had cooled off enough to talk about it.

“The worst part about that game was watching Aaron Rodgers do what Aaron Rodgers does and not really being able to do anything about it because you play on the opposite side of the ball,” he said.

Ebron, who had six catches for 61 yards, resisted the notion that the Lions offense couldn’t hang with that of the Packers.

“We could, we could, we had the lead. The sad part was we lost it, and that’s something you just can’t do,” he said. “You’ve gotta be able to score points, you’ve gotta be able to score in the red zone, you’ve gotta be able to move the ball and we lacked that in the second half.

“But it’s playoff football now and we plan on bringing everything we got.”

The Lions take on the Seahawks on Saturday night in Seattle, in what will be their third straight nationally-televised primetime appearance. That’s just fine for Ebron.

“I’m cool with it,” he smiled. “The more cameras, the more fun. Yeah, I love it, man. It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Assuming the Lions win, that is.