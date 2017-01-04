Fire In Tailpipe Delays Delta Connection Flight At Metro Airport

ROMULUS (WWJ) – A short flight from Detroit Metro Airport was delayed Wednesday morning due to a small fire.
According to a company spokesperson, the Endeavor Air flight 3463 — operating as Delta Connection from Metro to Saginaw Airport — returned to the gate after a “small engine tailpipe flame” was spotted by someone on another aircraft during taxi, prior to departure.
The flame was extinguished, passengers were able to deplane normally.
“Safety is always the top priority of Endeavor Air and Delta,” Endeavor Air said in a statement, adding that passengers would be re-accommodated on another flight.
The Bombardier CRJ-200 had 21 customers and three crew members on board at the time of the incident. No one was hurt.
Endeavor Air said a maintenance crew would be evaluating the aircraft.