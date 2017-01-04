For Sale: One Slightly Used Drainage District Car

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – New Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says the car caught her eye in the parking her first day on the job.
Miller said her staff told her it was being driven by her predecessor Anthony Marocco.
“And somebody said, ‘yes, you are going to get a pretty nice car,’ I said, ‘wow, is that a standard county issue car?'” asked Miller.
The car in question, a Ford Taurus, is owned by the drainage district.
“So I can just tell you right now,” says Miller, “we’re going to be putting a ‘for sale’ sign on that car — if anyone is interested in that car — it’s going up for sale on eBay or whatever. That money is going back into this drainage district. That’s not the way you spend rate-payers money.”
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel says that Marocco never went through proper channels to request a car — otherwise it would have been vetoed.