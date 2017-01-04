Missing In Detroit: 79-Year-Old Man Hasn’t Been Seen In Days

January 4, 2017 8:28 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking the public for help locating a 79-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week.

Police say Orvil Hughes was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at his home in the 15700 block of Lamphere, in a west side neighborhood near Lahser Road and Fenkell Avenue.

Hughes is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a Tigers baseball cap.

Police say Hughes may possibly be driving a black 2005 GMC Envoy with Michigan License plate BVD 4259.

Anyone with information on Hughes’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-5800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia