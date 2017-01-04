‘Now Hiring’ Sign Posted At Troy Police Department

TROY (WWJ) – If you’re considering a career in law enforcement, the Troy Police Department wants to hear from you. The department has openings for six new police officers — ranging from entry-level to experienced.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says applications for careers in law enforcement are down on a national level, so they’re reaching out to potential candidates a lot of different ways to get the word out.

“It gets narrowed down thru just the initial background checks, because we’re looking for people with quality of background. You know, no felony convictions, good driving record, good credit history, so that takes some people out of the running right off the bat, too,” Lehman said.

In addition, applicants must be at least 21 years old, have vision correctable to 20/20, normal color vision, and must pass both a physical fitness and a written test. An Associates or Bachelor’s degree in any field is also required.

Lehman, who joined the Troy Police in 2004, calls the city a fantastic place to work.

“We have a great community that supports our police department. It’s a very safe community…but it’s large and we keep busy she told WWJ’s Terri Lee. “We have a lot of different special units, which is something that appeals to future police offices that want to specialize in a certain area like investigation, evidence technician, traffic safety — we have all those to offer.”

The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 24, 2017.

CLICK HERE to get all the details (document is .pdf format).