Snyder Signs Bill To Require Midwife Licensure, Rules

January 4, 2017 2:35 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Midwives in Michigan will need a state license before helping women give birth under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The bill enacted Wednesday requires midwives to obtained informed consent from patients and to establish patient-specific protocols for transfer to a physician or hospital if needed.

The state will consult with a new Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery to write rules for the administration of prescription drugs and medicines. The state estimates that about 45 people will apply for a midwife license initially.

Would-be midwives will initially pay a $450 application processing fee along with $200 annually. The application fee will drop to $75 once total revenue exceeds $23,000.

Snyder says the law will help better protect pregnant women and their babies.

 

[Public Act 417 of 2016]

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia