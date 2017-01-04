The Snack Attack: Oreos Get Fancy With Newest Flavor – Chocolate Strawberry [TASTE TEST]

Welcome to 2017! Hopefully your holidays were extra tasty and you enjoyed some quality time off.

Now that the season is over, we can settle back into real life and our regular snacking schedule. Our first taste test of the year is the newest flavor of Oreos: Chocolate Strawberry.

Hey, at least Nabisco is starting 2017 on a high note. You can’t really go wrong with chocolate and strawberry. Surely more wacky flavored Oreos will be coming out later this year, and you can bet we’ll be there to try each one.

Review: Chocolate Strawberry Oreos

Appearance: This limited edition Oreo is supposed to resemble a chocolate covered strawberry — in cookie form, of course. It features a traditional chocolate cookie wafer with a double ring of creme — an inner layer of strawberry surrounded by decadent chocolate creme. It basically looks like a brown and pink bulls-eye on the inside. You get 24 cookies in a pack, which is resealable.

Aroma: There really is an even mix of chocolate and strawberry scents mingling together. At first I picked up the fruity notes of the strawberry (which smell just like last year’s Strawberry Shortcake Oreos), followed by sweet notes of chocolate.

Taste: Let’s break it all down and then put it back together. First, the cookie wafer has the same bittersweet chocolate flavor as the original cookie. Next, the brown creme has a super smooth texture and is extra chocolaty — no strawberry flavor incorporated here; it tastes just like the cream in the chocolate Oreos. And finally, the icing on the cake if you will, is the super sweet strawberry creme; although it has that artificial berry flavor, it is undeniably strawberry-y. Now put it all together and what do you get? Deliciousness! There’s just enough of the creamy chocolate flavor to balance out the artificial-ness of the strawberry flavor that it really does kind of taste like a chocolate covered strawberry. The dual cream definitely does this cookie justice.

Pros: Oreo nailed the flavor on this one. It’s the perfect combination of fruity and chocolate flavors, without being overly sweet and artificial tasting.

Cons: Never thought I’d say this but there’s a little too much creme in this cookie for me. It’s just a little overwhelming. I personally enjoy the crunchy texture of the cookie, but it’s kind of drowning in creme here.

Rating: 8 out of 10 — It’s going to be hard for Oreo to top this flavor.

