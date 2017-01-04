3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Wrong-Way Crash On I-75 In Detroit [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a wrong-way driver is responsible for causing a fiery crash on I-75 heading into downtown Detroit that killed three people and left two others hospitalized.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. on southbound I-75 just south of the I-94 interchange. Michigan State Police say crash investigators determined that the incident was caused by a wrong way driver. Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Police say three people were killed in the crash, one of whom was thrown from a vehicle. Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries; one was last reported in critical condition, the other’s condition is unknown.

Video: Crash scene on I-75 S btwn I-94 and Warren Ave exits. 3 people are dead. Michigan State Police say 3 vehicles involved. More @WWJ950. pic.twitter.com/8UXKNeReJh — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) January 4, 2017

At least 2 dead in fiery wreck; I-75 S closed at I-94. 1 person thrown onto fwy; 2nd in minivan w/roof torn open. MSP investigating. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/BdSB7ykJrD — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) January 4, 2017

The freeway remains closed as police investigate the crash scene.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.