‘Westside Woolly Mammoths’ 4th Team Created To Play At Utica Ballpark

UTICA (WWJ) – Following a successful first season in downtown Utica, metro-Detroit’s first independent professional baseball league is adding another team.
The United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL) on Wednesday announced the creation of the Westside Woolly Mammoths — a fourth team that will join the Utica Unicorns, the Eastside Diamond Hoppers, and the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers for the 2017 season at Jimmy John’s Field.
Core team colors are dark and light blue with red accents. Alternate uniforms will also bring in orange and animal print designs that harken back to “The Flintstones.”
“There have been numerous Mastodons found in Michigan over the last 100 years, and I always thought ‘Mastodons’ had great potential as a sports team name. ‘Woolly Mammoth’ was better, although one had not been discovered here,” said Andy Appleby, USPBL founder and commissioner in a media release. “Then, in 2015, a mammoth, complete with huge tusks, was unearthed on a farm in Chelsea, Michigan and our inspiration was complete. In addition to being distinctive, the ‘Woolly Mammoths’ name also allows for a whole host of fun marketing and merchandising opportunities. We are absolutely thrilled with the results.”
The USPBL, designed as a developmental finishing school for players seeking to make it to the majors, touts its inaugural season as a success, as games drew thousands of fans looking for something new to do in Macomb County.
The league made headlines when, last August, it offered a “peanut-free” for allergic fans — part of a broader plan to appeal to families.
The 2017 Season begins on May 11, and runs through Sept. 10, with games played every Thursday through Sunday.
