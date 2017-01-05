1 Dead In Opdyke Road Crash

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – One person is dead after a semi truck and another vehicle crashed — possibly head on — in Oakland County.
Police said it happened on Opdyke Rd.,between South Blvd. and Auburn Rd. in Auburn Hills, after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Tipsters told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Zahra Huber that a rescue crew had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate one person out of a car. There are also reports that the truck involved was a gravel hauler.
Those details were not immediately confirmed by police. No information has been released about the victim.
Opdyke is shut down at the scene of the accident. Motorists can use Martin Luther King Blvd. an alternate.
