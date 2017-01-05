Amber Alert Canceled: Child Taken From Detroit Home Returned Safe

January 5, 2017 6:09 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued early Thursday morning for a 1-year-old girl in Detroit.

Police were searching for the child, Zyairra Adams, who was believed to have been taken from an aunt’s home on Plainview Street Wednesday night by two men, driving a green Cadillac DeVille.

Since then, a man sought in connection with the abduction turned himself in to police, along with the little girl. She was reportedly unharmed.

The man, identified as Adams’ 33-year-old father, remains in police custody. It’s unclear if he will be facing charges in the case.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

