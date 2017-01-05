Closed Door Meeting For Fraser Residents Affected By Sinkhole

FRASER (WWJ) – Fraser residents looking for answers after a massive sinkhole opened up on Christmas Eve packed a city meeting – which was closed to the media.
Attending a meeting with city officials Thursday night — residents told WWJ post-meeting that issues surrounding reimbursement were on the agenda.
Twenty Fraser families have been temporarily displaced, three homes have been condemned, and roads have been shut down because of the sinkhole that formed when a sewer line collapsed in December.
“They were told tonight the things that they needed, the typical things, obviously your receipts, and other things that you might want to be reimbursed for, but the process in the beginning stages,” said Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols.
Nichols declared an emergency after the incident and Thursday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel followed suit — writing a letter to Gov. Rick Snyder saying that the sinkhole, which opened up last month along 15 Mile near Hayes Rd., could cause more damage and impact public health and the safety of nearby communities.
Separately, Clinton Township has declared a state of emergency because officials say the damage from the sinkhole continues to affect a large number of residents.