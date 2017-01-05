CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Closed Door Meeting For Fraser Residents Affected By Sinkhole

January 5, 2017 11:56 PM By Stephanie Davis
Filed Under: Fraser, sinkhole

FRASER (WWJ) – Fraser residents looking for answers after a massive sinkhole opened up on Christmas Eve packed a city meeting – which was closed to the media.

Attending a meeting with city officials Thursday night — residents told WWJ post-meeting that issues surrounding reimbursement were on the agenda.

Twenty Fraser families have been temporarily displaced, three homes have been condemned, and roads have been shut down because of the sinkhole that formed when a sewer line collapsed in December.

“They were told tonight the things that they needed, the typical things, obviously your receipts, and other things that you might want to be reimbursed for, but the process in the beginning stages,” said Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols.

Nichols declared an emergency after the incident and Thursday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel followed suit — writing a letter to Gov. Rick Snyder saying that the sinkhole, which opened up last month along 15 Mile near Hayes Rd., could cause more damage and impact public health and the safety of nearby communities.

Separately, Clinton Township has declared a state of emergency because officials say the damage from the sinkhole continues to affect a large number of residents.

More from Stephanie Davis
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia