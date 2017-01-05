Fugitive At Large: Man Sought In Oakland County Shooting, Robbery

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ) – Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for tips in the search for a violent fugitive.

Jimmie Walker Jr., 50, is wanted for armed robbery and assault with intent to murder in connection with the crime on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Clarkston Jewelry along Dixie Highway near White Lake Road in Independence Township.

As three men held up the store, police said, an employee was shot. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was quickly captured and taken into custody, police said, and two males fled the scene to a nearby neighborhood where they stole a Jeep.

Identified as a suspect in this case, Walker remained at large on Thursday — and a $1,000 cash reward is now being offered for information that leads to his arrest. He’s a black male, around 5’9” and 170 lbs.

Crime Stoppers reminds the public that Walker and other fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Walker or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend him, but to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

Those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.