Greektown Casino Closed Until 8 AM For Emergency Systems Maintenance

DETROIT (WWJ) – People wanting to gamble at Greektown Casino Thursday morning will have to wait a little longer.
Officials say the casino will be closed until 8 a.m. for routine testing of emergency power, lighting and other related systems.
A casino spokesperson said this particular type of maintenance requires the complete shut down of the casino — and is only performed once or twice every 10 years.
The parking garage also remains closed until the testing is complete. At that time, the casino will reopen for normal operations.