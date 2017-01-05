Greektown Casino Closed Until 8 AM For Emergency Systems Maintenance

January 5, 2017 7:38 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – People wanting to gamble at Greektown Casino Thursday morning will have to wait a little longer.

Officials say the casino will be closed until 8 a.m. for routine testing of emergency power, lighting and other related systems.

A casino spokesperson said this particular type of maintenance requires the complete shut down of the casino — and is only performed once or twice every 10 years.

The parking garage also remains closed until the testing is complete. At that time, the casino will reopen for normal operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia