Hazardous Road Conditions As Intense Bands Of Snow Move Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Motorists are urged to used caution on local roads and freeways as a wave of snow blows across Michigan.

Winter Storm Warnings and advisories have been posted across parts of the state — with as much as 8 inches of snow expected to fall in west Michigan.

A Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service said “intense bands of snow” would affect travel through metro Detroit, with the greatest concentration will be from I-94 to I-96/696 through late morning.

With the Detroit area was only expected to get about an inch of accumulation, squalls and poor visibilities were reported in some suburbs late during, and following, the morning commute.

“The best way I can describe them, there’s just these little enhancements in this flow that have some heavier snow showers just embedded into just some general flurries — and one’s coming right over us here in Southfield,” said WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore, before 10 a.m.

“And then there’s another one to the south of us, between about Inkster and Dearborn and that’s going to come up into downtown; so, that’s why I’ve been saying that I thought there would be some slick spots with a quick coating in some places today.”

Possibly as a result of the slick snow, a Detroit fire truck was involved in an accident on the northbound Lodge Freeway at I-75. No injuries were reported.

Devore said it would be windy and colder for the remainder of the day, with real-feel temperatures down into the teens: “A nasty cold spell here,” he said.

Some better news: Devore said this may be the last snow Southeast Michiganders seen for the next couple of days.

Earlier, a High Wind Advisory was lifted in metro Detroit, after wind gusts as 20 miles an hour struck some areas.

