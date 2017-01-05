Man Gunned Down While Pumping Gas On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for a killer, or possibly a group of killers, after a man was gunned down while pumping gas on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon gas station along Gratiot Avenue at Eastburn Street, just south of 8 Mile Road.

Mo Algaham, who was working at the time, said the victim was trying to fill up his vehicle when he was ambushed by a group of men.

“There was a young man that was getting gas and he was at the pump and that’s when, I guess, five guys approached him and I guess he got to running across the street, and that’s when I heard the shooting,” Algaham told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

Algaham said he heard about five shots total, and he called police. The victim, identified in reports as 22-year-old Javon Perry, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are now trying to get the surveillance video from the gas station in an attempt to identify the suspects, who remain at large.

Algaham said the entire incident caught him off guard.

“He was just getting gas and I’m thinking, I assume it was a carjacking but I don’t really know,” he said. “The cops are saying it might be personal, but that’s about it.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.