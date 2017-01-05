CBS62[1]
Missing: Warren Green Has Not Been Seen Since Early December

January 5, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: missing, Warren Green

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public locating a man missing for over a month.

Warren Green

Warren Green

Authorities say Warren Green was last seen on December 3, at his daughter’s home in the 10000 block of St. Mary’s street in Detroit. He left his daughter’s home that day and has not been seen since.

Warren is described as a black male, 67-years of age, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and gray hair.

Family members say that he left his without medication that he needs to take daily.

If anyone has seen Warren Green, or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940.

