Oakland County Woman Dies Mysteriously Days After Plastic Surgery

January 5, 2017 8:37 AM

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Toxicology reports are still pending on a Rochester Hills woman who died two days after having plastic surgery.

The 58-year old woman was found unconscious at her home in the 200 block of Winry Drive, near Rochester and Tienken roads, by her ex-husband around 5:45 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Paramedics tried to save the woman, but CPR was unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The ex-husband told police that in addition to the plastic surgery, the woman had asthma and was on several types of medication.

At this point, police do not suspect foul play.

The woman’s name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

