Troy Police K9 Officer Gets Custom Bullet Proof Vest

TROY (WWJ) – One of metro Detroit’s cutest cops is both safe and stylist in his brand new bullet proof vest.
Troy police say K9 Eli recently acquired the vest vest courtesy of Troy-based Professional Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) Foundation, Inc. The dog has been on the job for two years with police officer partner Mindy Weingart, and has been working without a vest, police said.
Eli is trained in both drug detection and tracking, and has been involved in the apprehension of perpetrators of several serious crimes during his career.
Officer Weingart is happy to see her four-legged partner better protected.
“Eli is put into a lot of dangerous situations while doing his job and the vest will help protect him,” Weingart said in a media release. “I am very grateful for the generous donation from PLEA.”
The vest, which is stab-proof also, is manufactured by K9 Storm and cost around $2,800, according to the city. Each vest is custom made for the dog and designed to allow the dog to perform their regular duties while wearing it.
The Troy Police Department has three K9’s, working both within Troy and in assisting other area departments.