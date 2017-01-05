CBS62[1]
Woman Charged With Embezzling $1 Million In Bloomfield Township

January 5, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A Pinckney woman who worked for a Bloomfield Township staffing company is accused of embezzling over $1 million over six years.

Bloomfield Township Det. Sgt. John Weiss says 52-year old Debbie Broich is facing five felony counts of embezzlement after she allegedly stole the money while working as a bookkeeper.

Weiss said this crime is a big deal for the township.

“The amount of money that was involved was highly unusual,” Weiss told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “If we do have embezzlement it’s usually smaller numbers than what we have here.”

The company where Broich worked, in the 43000 block of Woodward Ave., isn’t being named publicly, but investigators say they started looking into Broich after the owner of the company became suspicious after seeing entries in the checking account made out to Broich.

She allegedly used the stolen money for car payments and credit card bills, Weiss said.

Broich, who is free on a $2,500 bond, is due back in court Feb. 6.

