1 Suspect Arrested In Connection With Murder At Detroit Gas Station

DETROIT (WWJ) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announcing charges in connection with a murder of a man at a Detroit gas station.
While two suspects have been publicly named — Worthy outlined charges against a third suspect in the case, 26-year-old Joseph Lucas, believed to have driven other suspects to and from the gas station the night of the murder.
The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon gas station along Gratiot Avenue at Eastburn Street, just south of 8 Mile Road.
While pumping gas two individuals approached him and an argument ensued. The victim, 24-year-old Devon Perry, ran and was killed by a gunshot a short distance from the station.
Lucas is expected to be arraigned Saturday in Romulus District Court on charges of first degree murder and felony firearm.
According to the prosecutor’s office the warrant request for two other individuals in connection with this case has been returned to the Detroit Police Department for further investigation.