Ann Arbor Reveals Plan To Sterilize, Kill Up To 100 Deer On Public Lands

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Ann Arbor has revealed its plan to control the deer population, which includes sterilization efforts followed by lethally removing up to 100 deer on public lands.

The city says its deer management program has three components: sterilization, sharpshooting and community education.

The sterilization step is set to take place from Jan. 22 through Jan. 29, every day from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m in two designated areas where sharpshooting of deer cannot occur (Wards 1 and 2 on map). The process will be performed by a city contractor, White Buffalo, which will locate female deer and dart them with tranquilizer darts equipped with tracking devices.

Once darted, the deer will be tracked until they are unconscious (typically just a few minutes), and then transported to a temporary surgical site where a veterinarian will perform ovariectomies. All sterilized deer will be fitted with numbered ear tags, and one mature doe in each group will be radio-collared to facilitate future program efforts, track migration rates and patterns and assess survival rates. The entire process, from initial darting to release, takes approximately one hour per deer.

The city says residents likely won’t notice the actual darting activities because most work will be done during nighttime hours, when deer are most active and people are not. There will be no closures of parks and public access will not be impacted. No University of Michigan land will be utilized for sterilization activities.

The next stage, the lethal portion, will take place from Jan. 30 through Feb. 13. in designated city parks and natural areas, which will be closed every day — including weekends — for all purposes from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Sharpshooting will not occur from a moving vehicle but may occur from a parked vehicle. The sharpshooitng activity will take place in the following parks:

Bird Hills Nature Area

Bluffs Nature Area

Cedar Bend Nature Area

Hilltop Nature Area

Huron Hills Golf Course

Huron Parkway Nature Area/Braun Nature Area

Island Park

Kuebler Langford Nature Area

Leslie Park Golf Course

Leslie Woods Nature Area

Nichols Arboretum – University of Michigan (closed Jan. 30 – Feb. 2)

Acreage south of Glazier Way and east of Fuller Road – University of Michigan (closed Jan. 30 – Feb. 2)

Acreage south of Hubbard and west of Huron Parkway – University of Michigan (closed Jan. 30 – Feb. 2)

Signage in multiple languages will be posted at the designated parks and nature area entrances and other access points to notify visitors 24 hours in advance of closures

The final stage of the plan involves implementing an education program that increases the community awareness of the role of deer in the local ecology, and offers residents options to manage potential deer impacts on their private property.