Caught On Camera: Thieves Target Unlocked Car In Westland Driveway [VIDEO]

January 6, 2017 12:46 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera breaking into an unlocked vehicle outside of a home in Westland.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 at a home in the 200 block of Bedford, in a neighborhood off Cherry Hill and Newburgh roads.

The two suspects can be seen on video entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle, which was parking in the driveway outside of the home, through the driver’s side door. Both enter the vehicle and eventually exit the vehicle with items in their hands.

It’s a crime that police say could have been avoided by simply locking the doors.

Suspect #1 (left) and suspect #2 (right)

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18- to 22-years-old, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall with a thin build, dark hair, glasses, and an unkempt beard. He was wearing glasses, a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and multicolored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18- to 22-years-old, 5’06” to 5’08” tall with a thin build and no facial hair. He was wearing a knit cap, a Carhartt style jacket and pants.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact police at 734-722-9600, or 734-467-3250.

