Crews Searching For Missing Plane May Have Found Human Remains

CLEVELAND (WWJ) – Crews searching Lake Erie have found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago.
Officials say the remains are being analyzed by a medical examiner.
Authorities say the Cessna 525C Citation CJ4 corporate jet disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff around 11 p.m. Dec. 29, at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. The plane was last spotted approximately two miles into Lake Erie.
Four adults and two children were on the plane, heading back home after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game. A cause of the plane’s disappearance is unknown.