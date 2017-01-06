CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Detroit Is Better Than Seattle — Here’s Why

January 6, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: detroit, Seattle

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I can’t wait for Saturday night. Our very own Detroit Lions are once again in the playoffs and they are taking on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Just as I assume Matthew Stafford and his squad aren’t intimidated by Seattle’s 12th man, neither am I. As a matter of fact, I have been taking bets from anyone I can take for the Lions to win straight up. This is their year!

In my opinion, Detroit has already won the battle of the cities and below are five reasons why I believe that.

1. Detroit has better food. Has Seattle even heard of the coney dog? According to the Huffington Post, Seattle has a hog dog that has onions and cream cheese on it. That is awful, who the heck wants cream cheese on their hot dog? We also have Detroit-style pizza, and all other pizzas can go to hell. They probably put broccoli on their pizza.

2. This one is a little bit of a low blow but I have to go there. Seattle doesn’t have an NHL team? In Detroit we are known as “Hockeytown.” We’re home to the Detroit Red Wings. In Seattle, they have the Thunderbirds, which are a CHL team. Here is where I might take this a little too far, Seattle doesn’t have an NBA team anymore since they moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. We have the Detroit Pistons who will be moving downtown next season. Maybe Seattle can adopt the Pistons.

8. We don’t need refs to win games for us. Remember that blown call that happened when the Seahawks last faced off against Detroit? We remember. We have long, cold winters in Detroit … and long memories. And some would say we have a thirst for revenge.

3. The weather. Think about it for a moment, even though right now it’s about as cold as it can be here, be thankful it’s not raining all summer long. I don’t know how anyone survives all those endless gray days in the land of rain and fog. According to komonews.com:

822 hours of rain falling across 155 rainy days means it rains about 5.3 hours per rainy day on average.

4. Championships. Detroit has a total of 18 titles — Pistons 3, Tigers 4, Red Wings 11 — and that doesn’t even count the four titles the Lions got in 1935, 1952,1953 and 1957. Seattle has 10 puny little titles. Look how cute they are! Heck, the Red Wings have more than that on their own.

5. Hotties, aka WAGS. Sure, Russell Wilson is married to superstar singer Ciara but we all know Detroit has the best superstar fiance/wife deal covered. Beyond cheerleader Kelly B. Stafford, our star pitcher is set to be married to swimsuit supermodel Kate Upton. Mic drop. Detroit wins. Don’t even try to compete.

7. Music. We invented techno, we set Eminem and Kid Rock loose on the world, and they’re still wistful about the Seattle sound that disappeared 15 years ago. I know where my money would go.

6. Toughness. Who’s tougher than a Detroiter? No one. Who’s going to survive a nuclear winter, hipster softies from the land of flannel and introspection … or a Detroiter? I know the answer. And I’ve got my fingers crossed the Lions show that toughness on the field this weekend.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia